Driver of van injured after hitting school bus

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - The driver of a van reportedly drove into the back of a school bus carrying students in DeQuincy on Monday afternoon.



The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at Highway 389 and Hargrove Loop in Calcasieu Parish near DeQuincy.

Twenty-six students were on board the bus when the accident happened, but none of the students were injured.

The driver of the van reportedly was injured, and is being treated at a local hospital. There is no word as to the extent of the driver's injuries.



State Police is investigating the accident.



Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.