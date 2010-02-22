Boys' HS basketball brackets are set

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The playoffs have arrived for the boys now too.

The girls have been playing playoff games in high school basketball already. Now we know who will face who in the first round of the Louisiana boys' high school playoffs.

Washington-Marion is the highest local seed. They are the #3 seed in Class 4A. Sulphur is second, as the #4 seed in 5A. And the Elton Indians are the #6 seed in Class 1A.

Here are all of the local matchups in round one of the boys HS basketball playoffs:

CLASS 5A

#20 Pineville vs. #13 LaGrange

#29 South Lafourche vs. #4 Sulphur

CLASS 4A

#25 St. Louis vs. #8 Istrouma

#21 Tioga vs. #12 DeRidder

#30 Woodlawn-BR vs. #3 Washington-Marion

CLASS 3A

#18 Rayne vs. #15 Iowa

CLASS 2A

#25 South Beauregard vs. #8 Springfield

#20 Welsh vs. #13 Douglas, F.A.

#23 Rosepine vs. #10 Point Coup. Cent.

CLASS 1A

#32 Oberlin vs. #1 Christian Life

#17 Gueydan vs. #16 Basile

#27 Oak Grove vs. #6 Elton

#26 Hamilton Christian vs. #7 St. Mary

CLASS B

#17 Bell City vs. #16 Florien

#25 Hathaway vs. #8 Gibsland-Coleman

#29 Weston vs. #4 Fairview

#19 Summerfield vs. #14 Pitkin

#27 Grand Lake vs. #6 Simsboro

#26 Singer vs. #7 Hornbeck

#23 Doyline vs. #10 Lacassine

CLASS C

#17 Starks vs. #16 Calvin

#21 Elizabeth vs. #12 Saline

#19 Claiborne Christian vs. #14 Reeves

#27 Johnson-Bayou vs. #6 Atlanta

