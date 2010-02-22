Lake Charles Port Board looks for a new port director - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Port Board looks for a new port director

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles port director Adam McBride will retire in March, and there is still no one to replace him. At the Lake Charles Port Board regular meeting, the board members took the steps necessary to start looking again. Board President, Kay Barnett is confident they will find someone.

"We are looking for someone with a wide rang of experience and abilities to lead the Port of Lake Charles. We are confident that there is someone out there that can do this job," said Barnett.

In the meantime, Michael Dees, general counsel for the Port of Lake Charles will take on the responsibility of interim port director. Dees, who has worked with the port for over thirty years, agreed to take on the extra work load with out a pay increase. The board believes, because Dees has no interest in applying for the position, it will encourage more to apply.

"We're going to make things work for the next several months, and hopefully a new port director will be hired, and I'll go back to doing what I normally do," said Michael Dees. 

The Port Board was not in agreement on how to go about looking for the new director. Board Commissioner, Jim Herford believes they should look a little closer to home.

"I just didn't feel, at this time, the way that worked out, we go to the expense of having another search, when I feel that there's qualified people right here in this area that could run this port," said Herford.

While Commissioner Herford did not tell 7 News of any potential names, one person at the meeting suggested that the board offer the job to Mark McMurry who will soon retire as Calcasieu Parish administrator. McMurry said, after the meeting, he has no plans to apply for the job, but he was not completely closed to the idea. If the board were to approach him, he would be open for discussions.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

