Plans underway to bring major parish park to Moss Bluff

by Brandon Richards bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC-TV) - Plans are now underway to bring a Prien Lake Park style development to the Moss Bluff area.

The "River Bluff Park Development," as it's being called (not official), is still in the early stages, but the park would sit on 27 acres of waterfront property the parish recently purchased at Old Highway 171 in Moss Bluff.

Calcasieu Ward 1 Police Juror, Shannon Spell, said the park could have a big economic impact, not just on the Moss Bluff area, but all across the parish.

"I think it will stimulate business development, which will grow the economy locally," said Spell. "It is anticipated that [the] park will be a parish wide park, attract use [from] all over the parish as well as [from] residents outside of the parish to enhance outdoor recreation and freshwater fishing activities."

Calcasieu Police Jurors will appoint a task force made up of parish citizens who will give their input on what the park should look like.

"The process that the police jury approved, which includes getting input from citizens and through a task force, as well as hiring a design firm and carrying out a conceptual design should take probably the rest of 2010," said Bryan Beam, Assistant Calcasieu Parish Administrator.

Parish officials hope to have the citizens who will make up that task force selected by March 18th. They hope to have master planning and design firm recommended by March 25th and finalized by April 8th.

Parish residents wishing to learn more about the "River Bluff Park Development" or who are interested in being part of the citizen advisory board should contact their respective police juror.

