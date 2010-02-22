Fire destroys mobile home in Moss Bluff

By John Bridges - bio | email

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) – Ward 1 firefighters were called to Cotton Lane off Champagne Circle in Moss Bluff Monday morning.

When they arrived, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the home was able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

