I-210 construction kicks off today

I-210 construction kicks off today

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's a two-phase project, using federal stimulus dollars. Construction along I-210 kicks off today, a 10-month project which will mean lane and ramp closures.

The construction will extend from the foot of the I-210 bridge to the I-10 interchange on the east side of Lake Charles.

Construction crews will start on the inside lanes first. When those are done, the DOTD will re-open them and start on the outside lanes.

Federal stimulus dollars are being used for this project. 

Here are the expected changes due to construction:

· To manage effects of construction activities on traffic movements at the I-210 Interchange at LA 1138-2 (Nelson Road/with Prien Lake Road), access for South Bound traffic on LA 1138-2 to I-210 East will be closed for the six (6) month anticipated construction period.

· To avoid construction on I-210, East Bound access is provided by traveling east on LA 1138-2 (West Prien Lake Road) to Lake Street.

· Westbound I-210 Broad Street On-Ramp will be closed beginning Monday, February 22, 2010 at 6:00 a.m. until Friday, February 26, 2010.  The ramp will be closed 24 hours per day until the re-opening on Friday.  The contractor will be conducting patching operations.

