Two players verbally commit to LSU

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Two more high school football standouts have made verbal commitments to LSU for the 2011 season.
According to the website TigerBait.com, St. James wide receiver and defensive back, Alonzo Lewis, made a verbal commitment to head coach Les Miles on Saturday.
The website also says League City, TX linebacker Travon Randle, made a verbal commitment to LSU on Saturday.
Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.