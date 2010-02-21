Two players verbally commit to LSU

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) – Two more high school football standouts have made verbal commitments to LSU for the 2011 season.

According to the website TigerBait.com, St. James wide receiver and defensive back, Alonzo Lewis, made a verbal commitment to head coach Les Miles on Saturday.

The website also says League City, TX linebacker Travon Randle, made a verbal commitment to LSU on Saturday.

