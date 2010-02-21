Critics oppose Sen. Landrieu's stance on EPA regulations

NEW ORLEANS, LA (AP) - Sen. Mary Landrieu is being hammered on the airwaves for opposing the Environmental Protection Agency's effort to regulate greenhouse gases by using the Clean Air Act.

Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, has pushed a resolution to stop federal limits on what some people consider climate-changing pollution from cars, power plants and factories.

Catholics United, a progressive Catholic advocacy group, is running radio ads in New Orleans and Baton Rouge criticizing her.

Landrieu said she fears EPA regulations would "lead to great investment uncertainty and not do enough to enhance energy security and reduce the risks of climate change."

Earlier, the liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org ran radio ads critical of Landrieu's position.

