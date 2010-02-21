SOWELA offering financial aid tips

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA hosted College Goal Sunday for Southwest Louisiana this afternoon.

The event is open to all college bound students, and was designed to help those who need assistance in completing the financial aid forms.

"College Goal Sunday is a free event that is held in the five parish area that is open to any student that wants to know anything about their FAFSA application or any other college forms," said Anna Daigle, the Southwest Louisiana Site Coordinator for College Goal Sunday.

The event began with an informative presentation breaking down the financial aid process, then families could meet with representatives from SOWELA and McNeese to ask any questions they may have.

The main goal the event accomplished is helping students such as, Michael Miller, a DeRidder senior, prepare for their next big step.

"From my first day of high school career I always thought about going, going into a profession like criminal justice and being a cop," said Miller.

With events like college goal day, Michael and his fellow students already have a leg up.

