LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Think your pet has what it takes to win bragging rights? - Then you need to enter the Picture Perfect Pet Contest.

"You can enter your pet's picture - a 4 x 6 - and then you take an envelope and have all of your friends and family vote for your pet. The person that gets the most votes at the end of the contest wins a prize package," explains Diana Morales with Calcasieu Animal Control.

The contest has two categories: Dress Your Pet Photo and Cutest Pet Photo. Already shoppers at the Prien Lake Mall are putting money down on their favorites.

"My favorite dog is 'Miss Piggy.' She's just adorable. She's got this innocent look about her even though she is chewing on a shoe. I don't know there is just something about her that caught my eye," said Angie Stevens.

Every penny equals one vote and for every dollar Calcasieu Animal Services raises - it will be matched by the parish. It's money that will be put to good use. Currently four million animals are euthanized every year in the United States to control the pet population. These funds will provide spay and neuter services to pet owners who can't afford it.

"If spaying and neutering is gong to make this happen and less animals are going to be euthanized - who wouldn't support something like this," said Morales.

Next week also marks National Spay Day and the launching of a new program by Animal Angels. They're one of several sites around the country that have received a one year grant to open a full-time spaying and neutering operation at low costs.

"Their goal this year is between the clinics they have where they are based in Asheville, North Carolina and with all of their satellite locations and clinics all over the U.S. - they're hoping to spay and neuter one million animals this year and I believe they can do it," said Morales.

To cast your vote or enter your pet in the Picture Perfect Pet Contest you can go to the Prien Lake Mall - the folks at Animal Services is set up near the food court. Meanwhile for information on the Animal Angels low cost spay and neuter program you can contact them at 477-7290. They're also located at 622 College Street in Lake Charles.

