Lake Charles man shot and killed, woman arrested

By Shawn Herndon – sherndon@kplctv.com

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) – A Lake Charles man dies after an overnight shooting.

According to Sergeant Mark Kraus, police were dispatched to 1033 Deesport Street around 2:50 this morning after being called by a woman claiming she had shot a man in her apartment.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Eliot Trod Thomas seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead sometime around 7 this morning.

39-year-old Renee Tyler was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2nd degree murder.

