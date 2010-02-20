Junior Golf Program teaches area kids - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Junior Golf Program teaches area kids

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Junior Golf Program gives children of all different backgrounds throughout the community the chance to learn the game of golf.

The program is able to do so through donations from local businesses and even has received help from the Tiger Woods Foundation.

"They were able to benefit from the Tiger Woods Foundation by putting a junior golf program under their umbrella of federal agencies, and it was another youth initiative. When you can put Tiger Woods' name on something, kids are going to come," said Calcasieu Junior Golf Chairman Derek Smith.

Having the name Tiger Woods in golf has only helped attract more children.

"I think there's no doubt that in the last five or six years, even maybe the last five to ten years, there are a lot of kids who have been exposed to the game of golf who probably wouldn't have if the name Tiger Woods didn't exist in the world of golf," said Smith.

Including 14 year old Lake Charles resident Joel Leger, who learned the game through participating in the program.

"It's really fun, I didn't want it to end, it improved my game by a lot. It was very helpful," said Leger.

While it is unknown when Tiger will return to the course, thanks to his foundation's endeavors, kids like Joel can continue to learn and play the game they love.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

