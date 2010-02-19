Pokes win season opener

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Hopefully, this is a good omen.

McNeese State shortstop Matt Fontenot's walk off double in the bottom of the ninth handed the Cowboys a victory in their first game of 2010. They defeated Valparaiso, 7-6.

Things did not start out well for MSU. The Pokes were down 5-0 going into the bottom of the fourth. But they stayed with it, and came back.

Andy Riche's triple in the bottom of the eighth drove in three runs. That made it 6-4. Then Riche' was driven in by Blake Ellender. That cut Valpo's lead to 6-5.

Then Fontenot's two RBI double won the game in the bottom of the ninth for the Pokes.

They'll play Valparaiso two more times during this weekend series. They'll play Saturday, February 20th at 4pm and then again on Sunday, February 21st at 11am.

Both games will be played at Cowboy Diamond.

