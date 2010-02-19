Sulphur residents raise concerns over new subdivision

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) –Maplewood Estate residents discussed three issues dealing with a proposal to build a new subdivision right behind their homes. They want to make sure if the proposal does go through, it doesn't have a negative impact on their neighborhood.

"It seems like when it rains really hard as it is, in a short amount of time, our streets flood anyway," said resident Diane Buck.

Stuart Moss of City Council District 5 stated, "Where's the subsurface water going to go, how are they going to drain, is it going to flood the existing neighbors that are there."

Flooding, is just one of the concerns that surrounding the development of a new subdivision, and Moss hopes he can provide answers to those questions once he presents residents concerns to the City Council and developer.

Residents also have concerns about neighborhood ingress and egress. The developer wants to tie together Sherry and Janice Drive along with a third street to provide three points of access through the neighborhood.

"[That] will increase traffic flow on what's normally been for twenty years a quiet neighborhood," said Moss.

Resident Nanci Hayatt stated, "I really don't think it's necessary because we do have a way in and out, and that's what he says is needed."

One final issue discussed was the possibility of a decrease in property value depending on the size of the homes being built.

"There's a possibility that these homes will only be about 2100 square feet. That's a dramatic drop. There's going to be some give and take. This is a negotiation process, but the neighborhood has a very strong voice," Moss said.

Residents will meet in two weeks again with Stuart Moss before he presents their issues to the City Council and developer.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.