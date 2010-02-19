Reaction from Tiger Woods apology

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tiger Woods broke his three month silence when he issued an apology to his family, friends and fans this morning.

The impact of Tiger's absence from the game can be felt all across the nation, including here in Lake Charles.

Throughout many clubhouses here in Southwest Louisiana, Woods is still a main topic of conversation, despite his leave of absence.

"When you finish a round and you go in and have a cold beverage he is the topic of conversation. So his effect is felt on every golf course in America," said one Graywood Country Club member.

While Tiger did not say in his statement when he would be returning to the game of golf, people at country clubs throughout Lake Charles do agree that once he does return, the game of golf will improve.

"When you're talking about country clubs and golf clubs across the United States, there's definitely not a buzz about golf on a weekend. It's a good thing it's the off-season, so if he comes back in time for Bay Hill and the Masters we'll definitely see a spark in play," said Kevin Tracey, Graywood's Director of Golf.

Tiger stated this morning he will be returning to therapy and is unsure when he will return to the PGA Tour.

