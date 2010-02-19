Fire destroys home in DeQuincy

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - Around 1:30 on Friday morning, Jimmie Pearson was awakened by his boxer bulldog. After smelling smoke, he got up and found his house was on fire. He told his wife Jeraline to get out and call 911.

Mr. Pearson happens to be a veteran firefighter of thirty-eight years and used his expertise to get his family to safety.

It was a four alarm fire, and Ward 6 Fire Department, DeQuincy Fire Department, Houston River Road Fire Department and Garden Fire Department all responded.

The family believes the fire started from an electrical shock in the attic. Little was salvaged from the home, but the family is thankful that no one was injured and everyone was safe.

The family is living in a mobile home in Bancroft until their home is rebuilt, and they would like to thank the community and everyone who helped out.

An account has been made in their name, just stop by at any Cameron State Bank to drop off any donations.

