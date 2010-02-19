Beauregard Parish crime report

News Release from Beauregard Sheriff Ricky Moses Reports...



DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Charles C. Ward Jr., age 20, and Samuel D. Moore, age 23, both of Lake Charles were arrested at BPSO Thursday afternoon.

Ward and Moore are both charged with 1 count each of Felony Theft, Simple Criminal Damage to Property and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft for their part in the theft of wire from utility poles in Beauregard Parish. Bonds have been set at $30,000 each. Det. Ricky Johnson and Jared Morton investigated.



Warrants have been issued for two additional men who are wanted in connection with the above theft. They are: Max G. Wheeler, age 24, and Brad E. Moak, age 23, both of DeQuincy. Moak is believed to be in Texas and Wheeler may be in Beauregard Parish.

Beauregard Crime stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrests. Anyone with information can call 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462-8918.



Copyright. 2010 KPLC All rights reserved.