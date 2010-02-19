Firefighter loses home in overnight blaze

By Michael Addison - email

DEQUINCY, LA (KPLC) - A fire rips through the home of a Ward 6 volunteer firefighter overnight.

Officials tell 7 News that when firefighters arrived on the scene at 203 West Velmer St., the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The owner, Jimmie Pearson, and his wife were sleeping when he woke up to the smell of smoke. Pearson, his wife, and their dogs were able to make it out unhurt.

We're told through an initial investigation, it appears the fire was caused by an electrical problem in the attic.

Officials say 40 firefighters from 4 agencies responded to the 4-alarm blaze.

