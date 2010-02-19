Caught on Tape: Woman allegedly steals debit card

From KPLC Staff:

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) Sulphur Police are looking for a vehicle burglary suspect. Investigators say on Monday, a black female entered Dynamic Dimensions. She allegedly went to a locker room at the gym and stole a set of keys hanging on a key rack.

The suspect then allegedly used the keyless remote on the stolen set of keys to locate the vehicle in the parking lot. Once the vehicle was located, the woman entered the vehicle and stole a men's wallet containing a bank debit card. Investigators believe the woman has gone to several locations in the area and has successfully used the debit card.

Anyone with information should call Sulphur Police at 527-4550.

