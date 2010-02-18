LSU baseball prepares to start 2010 season

By Tom Annino - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Last year is last year. Forget about what happened.

That's the message.

No, not for LSU fans.

It's the message for LSU players.

The Tigers are getting ready to defend their NCAA baseball national championship in 2010. Their first game of the new season is on Friday, February 19th when they host Centenary. That will be game one of a three-game weekend series.

Tigers head coach Paul Mainieri says his team cannot be overconfident going into a new year.

"Nothing we did last year gains us anything this year," Mainieri said. "Nobody's going to spot us runs or concede us victories. We will get what we earn and what we deserve."

"You can't go out there and say we're going back to Omaha or we're going to go back to the SEC tournament," Tigers first baseman Blake Dean said. "I've seen it so many times before. Teams go out there and do that. (They) get busted, and it's over with."

LSU and Centenary will get started at 7pm on Friday, February 19th.

