Lake Charles couple accused of Texas bank robbery

Winnie, TX (KPLC)- A Lake Charles woman and her husband are accused of robbing a Southeast Texas bank earlier this month. Jennifer Sykes Deviller, 32 of Lake Charles was arrested February 16th after investigators got word that the woman who allegedly robbed the Texas Coastal Community Federal Credit Union, and pictured in the surveillance video, was Devillier.

The search for Devillier led detectives to her husband, Edwin, who police believe drove the get-away car. Edwin Devillier had been arrested in Harris County, Texas February 9, 2010, on two robbery warrants out of Louisiana. Chambers County Sheriff's Investigators and FBI Agents interviewed Edwin Devillier at the Harris County Jail, where investigators said he gave specific details of his involvement in the robbery. He allegedly implicated Jennifer Devillier as the bank robber. Warrants were issued for both Devilliers for the credit union bank robbery.

After an extensive search, Chambers County Deputies located and arrested Jennifer Devillier in west Houston on February 16, 2010. Detectives say she confessed to her involvement in the bank heist.

Jennifer Devillier is being held without bond in the Chambers County Texas jail for the Winnie robbery and the two Louisiana robberies. Edwin Devillier is being held without bond in the Harris County jail for the Winnie robbery and the two Louisiana robberies.

Copyright. 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.