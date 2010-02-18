Stimulating rhetoric in the La. Senate race

Associated Press - February 18, 2010 4:04 PM ET

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Last year's stimulus package is a hot issue in this year's Louisiana Senate race.

Republicans, including incumbent Sen. David Vitter, marked the passage of its 1-year anniversary this week by castigating Vitter's Democratic challenger, Rep. Charlie Melancon, who voted for the package.

They note a rising Louisiana unemployment rate and say the bill will cost the nation a trillion dollars while doing little to help employment.

Melancon's campaign says the bill is providing much-needed money for education, roads, law enforcment and the military while providing a middle-class tax cut and creating jobs. Democrats are issuing news releases, timed to coincide with Vitter's public appearances around the state, listing stimulus projects funded in each area.

