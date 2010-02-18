Lake Charles nurses prepare to leave for Haiti

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three registered nurses with CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital have been chosen to join CHRISTUS Health's Task Force on Haitian relief.

Melanie Gentry, Molly Hagen and Karen Carr are all part of twenty-member team that will bring medical supplies Port-Au-Prince.

All three nurses feel a mixture of emotions as they prepare to leave.

"I am a little nervous, but I'm excited too. This is what I've been looking forward to," said Hagen.

While Carr added that she is "anxious about where we're going, anxious about what we're going to be doing, anxious about leaving my family."

"I'm pretty nervous, I'm not so nervous about the job because that's something I'm familiar with, but I'm more nervous about the things that I'll see, and the people that I'll meet, and can I make a difference," said Gentry.

The team they are traveling with expects to care for around 150-200 patients a day, performing many procedure that are currently needed in Haiti.

The nurses aren't looking for any recognition, just the chance to help those in need.

"I know that I cannot eliminate the suffering of the entire nation of Haiti, but I know that I can do one thing at a time, and one patient at a time, and that's my goal," said Gentry.

While there are only three nurses traveling, the ladies feel they are bringing the support of the entire hospital with them.

"I think that every person in this hospital is on mission. I may be the one that gets to go to Haiti, but every one of these people have helped me with packing lists and giving me moral support," said Gentry, "I have the privilege of actually serving, but I couldn't do it without them."

The team should have Internet access while in Haiti and will try to provide reports as often as possible, follow the link below to keep track of their progress.

www.wiresidechatwithdrtom.blogspot.com

