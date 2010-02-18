Jindal book to be released in July

Associated Press - February 18, 2010 11:14 AM ET

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. Bobby Jindal's upcoming book is promising to be more than just an autobiography of the Louisiana governor, but also a political treatise on his vision for the Republican Party.

"On Solid Ground: Returning to America's Core Values," to be written by Jindal and Hoover Institution research fellow Peter Schweizer, is scheduled for release on July 12. A variety of online book outlets like Amazon.com and Borders.com are already listing the book for pre-orders.

Jindal spokesman Kyle Plotkin says the title is a "placeholder." Plotkin says Jindal's income from the book will depend on sales.

A product description says the book will offer a "bold vision for renewing the GOP and our nation" - sure to fuel speculation Jindal is preparing for a national campaign.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

