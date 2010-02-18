Calcasieu Schools suggests immediate cuts - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Schools suggests immediate cuts

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A $7 million decline in sales tax revenues is forcing Calcasieu Parish Schools to suggest immediate cuts for the rest of the year and possibly into 2010-11 as well.

For all elementary schools in Calcasieu Parish, substitute will not be hired for the following positions: 

  • Pull-Out Enrichment Programs (Music, Art, P.E.)
  • Librarians
  • Lab Facilitators
  • Non-Specialized Para-Professionals
  • I.S.I.
  • Clerical
  • Any other position that can be effectively handled without a substitute

For all middle and high schools in Calcasieu Parish, substitutes will not be hired for the following positions:

  • Librarians
  • Lab Facilitators
  • Non-Specialized Para-Professionals
  • I.S.I.
  • Clerical
  • Any other position that can be effectively handled without a substitute

    • The education cuts in Calcasieu Parish could also include other entities aside from substitute positions.

    These cut suggestions include:

    • No in-parish meals will be funded by the school system.
    • No inservice or meeting refreshments other than coffee or water will be allowed.
    • All out of state travel will be suspended effective July 1, 2010.

    The Calcasieu Parish School Board plans to further discuss these changes in future meetings.

    The next board meeting is scheduled for March 16th.

    Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

    • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

      CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

      Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
      Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
      Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
      A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
      A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

    • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

      FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

      Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
      A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
      A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

      Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

      More >>

      Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

      More >>

    • Snake bite tips for the summer months

      Snake bite tips for the summer months

      Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

      The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

      More >>

      The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

      More >>
      •   
    Powered by Frankly