Calcasieu Schools suggests immediate cuts

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A $7 million decline in sales tax revenues is forcing Calcasieu Parish Schools to suggest immediate cuts for the rest of the year and possibly into 2010-11 as well.

For all elementary schools in Calcasieu Parish, substitute will not be hired for the following positions:

Pull-Out Enrichment Programs (Music, Art, P.E.)

Librarians

Lab Facilitators

Non-Specialized Para-Professionals

I.S.I.

Clerical

Any other position that can be effectively handled without a substitute

For all middle and high schools in Calcasieu Parish, substitutes will not be hired for the following positions:

Librarians

Lab Facilitators

Non-Specialized Para-Professionals

I.S.I.

Clerical

Any other position that can be effectively handled without a substitute

The education cuts in Calcasieu Parish could also include other entities aside from substitute positions.

These cut suggestions include:

No in-parish meals will be funded by the school system.

No inservice or meeting refreshments other than coffee or water will be allowed.

All out of state travel will be suspended effective July 1, 2010.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board plans to further discuss these changes in future meetings.

The next board meeting is scheduled for March 16th.

