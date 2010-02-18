Anti-drug task force makes arrest for crack-cocaine

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Lake Charles, LA – On February 17, Combined Anti-Drug Task Force detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Holmes Street in Lake Charles, after receiving an anonymous narcotics tip.

A search of the house revealed approximately 3 ½ cookies of crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana.

Nolan J. Levier, III, 22, who lives at the house, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with Possession of CDS Schedule III with Intent to Distribute.

Judge Wilford Carter set his bond at $15,000.