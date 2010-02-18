Small plane crashes into Texas office building, may be intentional act

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say a small private plane has crashed into a seven-story office building in Austin, Texas, and two people from the building are missing.

Thick black and gray smoke was billowing out of the second and third stories of the building Thursday morning as fire crews using ladder trucks and hoses battled the fire. Dozens of windows were blown out of the hulking black building and smoke poured from it as vehicles traveling on a nearby highway paused to look at the damage.

Dawn Clopton, a division chief with the Austin Fire Department, says two people from the building are unaccounted for. She says it was a small private plane that crashed. The building is located on a major highway in the city. No other information was immediately available.

