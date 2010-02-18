NBC beats Idol in TV ratings - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

NBC's Olympics beats Idol in TV ratings

The following is a news release from NBC Universal.

VANCOUVER (KPLC) - The Olympics on NBC last night broke American Idol's six-year unbeaten streak (since 2004). When going head-to-head against Idol (9-10 p.m.), the Olympics drew nearly 12 million more viewers (30.1 million vs. 18.4 million) for an advantage of 64 percent. Head-to-head (9-10 p.m.), the Olympics out-rated Idol by 63 percent (17.0 vs. 10.4) among households and 30 percent among Adults 18-49 (9.0 vs. 6.9) based on data provided today by Nielsen Media Research.

On the night (8-11:17 p.m.), NBC's Olympic broadcast - featuring the greatest single day in Winter Olympics history as Team USA captured six medals - drew an average audience of 29.4 million, more than 11 million more than the first Wednesday of the 2006 Winter Games (17.9 million), and a household rating of 16.7/27, up 48 percent from the comparable day at the 2006 Winter Games (11.3/18).

Some Additional Highlights:

· First time that Idol was defeated in P2+ (average viewership) and Adults18-49 since May 17, 2004.

· First time Idol has been defeated among households since April 15, 2004.

· On the comparable Wednesday night at the 2006 Winter Games when going head-to-head (8-9 p.m.) Idol more than doubled the average audience of the Olympics (28.9 million to 14.3 million), out-rated the Olympics by 7.4 rating points (16.5 vs. 9.1 among households) and nearly tripled the Olympic delivery in the Adults 18-49 demo (12.0 vs. 4.1).

· Last night, the Olympics out-rated American Idol in 53 of 55 metered markets. By comparison, on the first Wednesday of the 2006 Winter Games, when going head-to-head, the Olympics only out-rated Idol in five of 55 markets.

Copyright. 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

