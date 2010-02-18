Henry Heights Elementary Placed on Lock down

By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Early today Lake Charles Police received a call from 9-1-1 about a burglary in progress in the neighborhood across from Henry Heights Elementary.

After police contacted the School Board, the elementary was placed on immediate lock down.

Police secured the neighborhood and after hearing noises from inside the house, they knew someone was in there who was supposed to be.

With the assistance of the Sheriff's Office K-9 Division and SWAT, they were able to detain the suspect as he was hiding in the attic.

The intruder was 21yr old Christopher Murphy of Lake Charles. He was arrested and charged with simple burglary and theft over five hundred dollars. No bond has been set yet.

SGT. Mark Kraus wants the city to know that Lake Charles Police will do whatever they can to keep its residents safe.

