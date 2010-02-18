Employee finds body of a handicap man in parked van

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police detectives now know the name of the man found dead inside a parked van Thursday morning.

Jeffery Franks, 39, of Kountze, Texas body was discovered around 8:00 a.m. His car was parked in a lot at a business near the 2500 block of Ryan Street. An employee at the business said the van had been there since Mardi Gras on Tuesday.

The worker went to check out the van, and that's when he spotted Frank's handicapped body inside the vehicle. Lake Charles Police spokesman Marc Kraus said that no foul play is expected, and it appears Franks may have died from natural causes.

