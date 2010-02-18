Local medical group bound for Haiti

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Christus St. Patrick Hospital is sending a medical team to Haiti to assist in their relief efforts.

The team includes surgeons from a wide range of medical specialties, registered nurses and spiritual care providers.

Those going include Irene Trzupek, Melanie Gentry, Molly Hagen and Karen Carr. They will be part of a 20-member team and that will bring medical supplies to Port-au-Prince to provide clinical and spiritual care.

They leave Saturday, February 20 and return on Saturday, February 27.

