Pokes, Cowgirls both lose to NSU

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the third-straight time, both McNeese men's and women's teams have lost on the same day.

The Cowboys dropped a critical game at home to the Demons by the final of 82-72. Diego Kapelan had a game-high 26 for McNeese, but it was not enough. Northwestern's Damon Jones had a team-high 20 points to lead the way for the Demons. The Pokes only trailed by five at halftime, but NSU was able to pull ahead to win by 10.

As for the Cowgirls, it was another disappointing night. They were defeated by the Lady Demons in Natchitoches by 17 points. The final score was 69-52. Raiyawna Gatlin had a career night for MSU. She put up 20 points, a career high.

With these losses, the Pokes have lost four in a row and the Cowgirls have lost three in a row. As of right now, both teams have to get things turned around quickly in order to make the Southland Conference tournament. Each team has just five games left to play in the regular season.

Both teams will play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Saturday, February 20th. The Cowgirls will play on the road at 1pm.

The Pokes will play the Islanders at Burton Coliseum. The start time has been changed to 2pm.

