LC Port Board gearing up for new director search

By Theresa Schmidt

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KPLC) - No one seems to know for sure why the Lake Charles Port Board's choice for port director decided not to take the job, but Jonathan Daniels made the decision after a conversation with commissioner Mark Abraham about religion. It was a conversation that, for whatever reason, did not sit well with Daniels.

So, now the board appears largely back at square one. Port board president Kay Barnett says they want to make sure they get the right person for the job. "We're looking at opening it up for applications again and starting over on the process of interviewing and narrowing down that list and selecting a new port director. Because we want to make sure that we have all the criteria met that we're looking for in a new port director."

The personnel committee will meet and develop recommendations that will then be made to the full board. At the meeting the board is also expected to decide what to do about picking an interim port director to fill in between the time Adam McBride retires and when they hire someone new. "We think that will be important to have someone leading the port, someone in that position for several months."

Barnett says want to do a good job hiring a new director. "We don't really look back. We're moving forward now, and we're very committed as a board to what is the right thing to do for the Port, for Southwest Louisiana, for economic development. The personnel committee meeting gets underway Monday at four in the afternoon."

