Crackdown on alleged DWI offenders

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

CPSO RELEASES DWI CHECKPOINTS RESULTS FROM WEEKEND

LAKE CHARLES, LA - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office conducted three (3) DWI checkpoints in the parish this past weekend.  The checkpoints were conducted to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.

The first checkpoint was held Friday, February 12 in the 200 block of Parish Rd. in Moss Bluff.  One hundred fifty-seven (157) vehicles were checked; five (5) field sobriety tests were administered; and the following three (3) people were arrested for DWI: 

            Bryan A. Foole, 36, Lake Charles

            Willard Arabie, 44, Rosepine

            Zachary W. Widener, 24, Lake Charles

Participating in this checkpoint were the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office; Louisiana State Police Troop D; Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office; Iowa Police Department; Westlake Police Department; Sulphur Police Department; Kinder Police Department; and the Lake Charles Police Department.

This DWI checkpoint was funded by a grant from the LA Highway Safety Commission.

The second checkpoint was conducted on Saturday, February 13, in the 1500 block of Hwy. 90 W in Vinton.  Two hundred fifty-three (253) vehicles were checked; twelve (12) field sobriety tests were administered; and the following six (6) people were arrested for DWI:

            Willie Southerland, 51, Orange, TX

            Joseph A. Cotton, 40, Orange, TX

            Lelan J. Laborde, 63, Sulphur

            Gerald Rogers, 59, Lake Charles

            Ricardo M. Camacho, 41, Vinton

            Sharon J. Foreman, 43, Vinton

There was also one (1) citation issued for open container; one (1) for no driver's license; and two (2) for resisting arrest.

The third checkpoint was conducted on Sunday, February 14, in the 1500 block of Enterprise Blvd. in Lake Charles.  Seven hundred twenty-eight (728) vehicles were checked; eighteen (18) field sobriety tests were administered; and the following four (4) people were arrested for DWI:

            Joseph E. Thibodeaux, 73, Lake Charles

            Jonathan S. McCartney, 28, Beaumont, TX

            Jeremy J. Hall, 29, Lake Charles

            Delton J. Franklin, 21, Lake Charles

There were also four (4) citations issued for open container and two (2) issued for possession of alcohol under 21.

The 2nd and 3rd checkpoints were funded by Project KNOW, a grant awarded to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Office of Juvenile Justice Services.  This grant is being used to target underage drinking.

