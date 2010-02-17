Louisiana crawfish in short supply

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Some like them spicy, and others like them mild, but this year crawfish lovers would be happy to have any at all. Most years, by this time, you can see people peeling those mud bugs. But, this season has left many with an empty stomach.

"Right now, we can't hardly get them. Last weekend we got half of what we were supposed to get. This weekend he says he doesn't know if he can get half of that," said 'Boo' Guillory with Mr. Bills in Lake Charles.



Area crawfish farmers blame it on the cold weather. The short supply makes them hard to come by, and if you do manage to get some, you can bet you will pay more for them.

"With these cold night and cold days, they're just not moving. They are not feeding," said 'Boo' Guillory.



"To me, it makes no difference what you do. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't," said Crawfish farmer, Michael Cramer.

Most are optimistic that the season will soon pick up.

"Once the days start warming up, the crawfish are there. They are saying they are there. Once it starts warming up, we'll see," said 'Boo' Guillory.

"I think it's great if they can finally get them. People love crawfish in Louisiana. That's one of our delicacies," said Leanna Manuel.



