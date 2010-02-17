SWLA Biggest Loser: Janet Buck

By Britney Glaser - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the morbidly obese who tried and failed with other diet and exercise options - a new approach to health may be worth pursuing. It's called "CrossFit" and it has worked wonders for one Lake Charles woman.

Watching 44-year-old Janet Buck move today, it's hard to believe that there was a time that she had trouble even walking. "I was literally dying, if you will," she says, "I mean, you get to a point where it was hard to even get out of bed in the morning."

An emotionally trying time for Janet led to her overeating to the point that she gained 140 pounds in just one year. "I would literally buy bags of McDonald's cheeseburgers," says Janet, "like 15 or 20 at a time - and sit and eat the entire bag of cheeseburgers."

That was the low point for Janet. But everything changed one morning last year when she decided she had too much to live for. "It was about making up your mind that from today my life is gonna be different and I've gotta live," she says, "and I can't live like this."

A co-worker invited Janet to tag along to a CrossFit session one day - an elite conditioning program used by people ranging from military personnel to the elderly. Ashley Navarre was Janet's first trainer. "We'd start from the lowest level and try her out from there and if she could do that, we'd move her up," says Navarre, "just keep going until one day you're walking, the next day you're running."

That was six months ago and with some one-on-one help from Ashley and trainer John Wilson, Janet's gone from an out of breath walker to a one mile runner and cross-trainer. "It's a whole different realm when you have somebody that is developing your training, that is working your exercise program for you, designed for you," she says.

The mixture of CrossFit's program three days a week and a diet transformation has helped Janet shed 115 pounds and 30 inches in her waist. She says even though she still has weight to drop, she's on track to her healthiest self yet. "I started from where I was able to make accomplishments and go from where I was to a place that I wanted to be," she says, "and I'm still making accomplishments every day."

