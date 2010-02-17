Toyota considers Corolla recall

By Michael Addison - email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The president of Toyota held a news conference Wednesday morning to announce new plans to fix old problems, but the company's troubles aren't over yet as it considers yet another recall.

Toyota's quality control executive says the automaker will look into possible power-steering problems with the Corolla subcompact, the world's best-selling car.

The company says details of what may be wrong and the number of cars that could need repairs were still unclear.

So far though, no decision has been made.

The company is looking into about 100 complaints in the U.S.

Also announced during the news conference, Toyota's president says he will not attend a U.S. congressional hearing on the automaker's safety lapses.

He says he wants to focus on beefing up quality controls.

Toyota's president promised a brake-override system in all future models worldwide that will add a safety measure against acceleration problems.

The system is a mechanism that overrides the accelerator if the gas and brake pedals are pressed at the same time.

The company will also appoint a chief quality officer to each major geographical region to serve on the company's new "special committee for global quality."

