Thousands line streets for Krewe of Krewes Parade

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lining the streets, thousands of people made way for the annual Krewe of Krewes Parade.

It's the best Southwest Mardi Gras has to offer.

"I'm having a good time, looking at this beautiful parade," said Nathan Tibbits.

More than 50 krewes - royalty and all - rolled through downtown Lake Charles. For those on the receiving end it was all about one thing.

"What's my favorite part? The floats of course and the beads," said Susan Marcantel.

And if beads aren't your thing - perhaps the catchy tunes will get you moving.

"Yeah - we like the music. You like the music girls? Yeah," said Rachel Anderson.

If you think it's crazy from the sidelines, the experience from above is a little bit more chaotic... especially when you're riding with the Krewe of Chaos.

"We're here to have a good time. And we want to make sure everyone here is having a good time too."

"On the count of three... I want to hear you scream as loud as you can - you're going to be on TV tonight - here we go 1, 2, 3 scream!"

While the object on the ground is to catch the beads, their job on the floats is to throw as many as they can. And there's more than enough to go around. They have a full supply of shiny arsenals - most krewe members spending on average of 500 dollars for throws. So why do they do it?

"Because it's so much fun! And all of the people love it!"

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.