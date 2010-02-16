Baton Rouge man accused of assaulting Beauregard deputy

The following is a news release from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office.

BEAUREGARD PARISH (KPLC) - Derrick Wayne Robertson, 25, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday afternoon. Robertson is charged with Resisting an Officer and Battery of a Police Officer following a call received of a disturbance along a stretch of Hwy 171.

Robertson scuffled with deputies as they attempted to gain control of the situation. During the scuffle, Robertson is reported to have bitten one of the deputies on the hand. Robertson was processed into the Parish Jail. Bond has not been set. Deputies Floyd Martin, Arron Broussard and Scott Tilley responded.



