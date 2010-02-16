DeRidder man dies in crash

The following information was taken from a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A one car crash claimed the life of a DeRidder man on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Patrick W. Brister, 28, was traveling south on Parish Line Road in Beauregard Parish when his 1997 Ford Mustang ran off the road and struck a tree.

Brister was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to State Police, Brister was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash. A toxicology sample has been submitted for analysis.

Police believe Brister may have had a passenger in the car with him at the time of the crash, but fled the scene before police and rescue crews arrived. Anyone with information on this person is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop D at (337) 491-2511.



This is the third fatality crash investigated by Louisiana State Police Troop D this year.

