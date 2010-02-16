Mardi Gras underway in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Mardi Gras underway in Lake Charles

By Crystal Price - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A day of Mardi Gras celebration was underway by noon on Fat Tuesday in downtown Lake Charles.

Krewe de Charlie Sioux Block Party kicked off at the corner of Ryan Street and Broad Street.

The Krewe consists of folks from both Lake Charles and Sioux City, Iowa.

"It started a long time ago with meeting a few people from Sioux City and we eventually became sister cities," said Blane Bourgeois, the president of the Krewe de Charlie Soux.

Now Lake Charles invites their Sioux City friends to Louisiana every Mardis Gras holiday.

"We started it for the Krewe from Iowa to have a really nice parade and have a party," said Bourgeios.

But the sister city exchange goes beyond the city of Lake Charles.

"We go up there and bring Mardis Gras to their festival in July," said Bourgeios.

"Up in Sioux City, kids say that Mardis Gras is on the 4th of July because that's when we celebrate it," said Roger Caudron, a Krewe member from Sioux City, Iowa.

The event included a personal visit from Gumbeaux Gator, a Cajun style buffet, and a toe tapping Zydeco band.

The Red Hat Parade kicked off at 1 p.m. in downtown Lake Charles.

The parade consisted of various floats, costumes, and of course, beads.

The Red Hat Societies in the five parish area is behind the event as they hope to celebrate a Mardi Gras spirit through the parade.

Arthur Perry of Lake Charles said he comes out every year for the Lake Charles Mardis Gras events.

"I saw it when it first started," said Perry. "Every year you see something different. It's colorful and very interesting also."

Perry says the great thing about Mardis Gras is that it brings out the best in Louisiana culture.

"The heritage has a lot to do with it," said Perry. "It goes back so far. I think this is the thing that gets a lot of people out is the heritage."

For more information on the Mardi Gras events in downtown Lake Charles, contact the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly