By Brandon Troullier - bio | email

Mamou-Iota, LA (KPLC)- The Tee-Mamou-Iota Mardi Gras Folk life Festival is celebrating the 23rd anniversary of the festival in downtown Iota.

Festivities kick off at 8:30am and is scheduled to end at 5pm.

Cajun and Zydeco bands will be playing throughout the day on the main stage.

