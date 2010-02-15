Crackdown on Crime - Thieves steal Bicycle from disabled man - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crackdown on Crime - Thieves steal Bicycle from disabled man

By Lee Peck - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In this week's Crackdown on Crime report: Anyone can fall victim to thieves, but when they target a person with disabilities and take their means of transportation it more than crosses the line in the eyes of local law enforcement.

"It's a very nice bike. We know that the value of the vehicle which was ordered through an Internet provider was $1300," explained Sgt. Mark Kraus, with Lake Charles Police.

A nice bike that would turn a head or two. With three wheels - it would carry its owner to and from across town. But while riding last month near Mill and Chandler Streets - it turned the wrong heads.

"He was riding his bike on January 27 around 5 p.m. when a black male approached him," said Kraus. "Some conversation began between our suspect and our victim."

After being distracted the victim was approached from behind by two other black males. One brandishing a knife and demanding money.

"One of the guys put the knife up to his neck and demanded money. The victim didn't have any money," said Kraus. "But I think to add insult to injury is that they took his most prized possession which was his 3-wheeled bicycle, which is something he uses as absolute transportation to get to and from places because there are some specific requirements that have him on a 3-wheel bicycle."

The bike is a Worksman model, black in color with register tag: 38024. Detectives are following several leads, but say the most promising is one that describes the first suspect with having two tear drop tattoos under his left eye.

"Traditionally among the criminal element and that's what these three men are - they have achieved nothing more in life than being criminals," said Kraus.  

Criminals that have proved they'll take anything from anyone.

A reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the three suspects. Call 439-2222 or Lake Charles Police at 491-1311.

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly