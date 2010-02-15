Retiring LC port director will not stay past March

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Retiring Lake Charles port director Adam McBride won't stay on longer while the port board searches for his replacement.

McBride had agreed to stay beyond his March retirement date after the board's pick to replace him withdrew his name from consideration. McBride confirms to KPLC 7 News he will not stay longer than originally planned. "It is my opinion that at this time the best contribution I can make to the port and its future success is to continue as I had originally announced last October and retire from the position of port director in March 2010," said McBride.

The board's pick to succeed McBride decided to not accept the position after alleged inappropriate intervention by one of the port commissioners.

