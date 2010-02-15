Hawaii soldier faces hearing for allegedly killing Leesville man

HONOLULU (AP) - A Schofield Barracks soldier faces the military equivalent of a civilian grand jury proceeding this week in the slaying of a civilian contractor in Iraq. Spc. Beyshee Velez is accused of fatally shooting Lucas Vinson of Leesville, La. on a U.S. base near Tikrit in September.

His Article 32 hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on Oahu. The 25th Infantry Division's commanding general is to decide whether Velez will be court-martialed after he reviews the recommendation of the hearing's presiding officer. Vinson was working for Houston-based contractor KBR Inc. at Camp Speicher.

Velez was on his third combat deployment to Iraq. The 31-year-old has been confined to the Ford Island brig at Pearl Harbor awaiting the military court proceeding.

