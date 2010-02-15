Girls' HS basketball playoff pairings
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of girls' high school basketball teams in Southwest Louisiana will be playing playoff basketball.
Here is a list of local teams who will have a shot at a state title:
CLASS 5A
#29 Sulphur vs. #4 Denham Springs
CLASS 4A
#21 Woodlawn Shrev. vs. #12 Washington-Marion
#20 DeRidder vs. #13 McDonogh #35
#23 Leesville vs. #10 St. Louis
#31 Wossman vs. #2 Jennings
CLASS 2A
#24 Kinder vs. #9 Iota
#30 Jeanerette vs. #3 South Beauregard
#19 Many vs. #14 East Beauregard
#27 Calvary Bapt. vs. #6 Oakdale
CLASS 1A
#24 White Castle vs. #9 Merryville
#22 Hamilton Christian vs. #11 West St. John
#27 Delhi vs. #6 Oberlin
CLASS B
#32 Centerville vs. #1 Fairview
#25 Midland vs. #8 Bell City
#29 Castor vs. #4 Hathaway
#30 Doyline vs. #3 Lacassine
#22 Singer vs. #11 Rapides
#23 Grand Lake vs. #10 Florien
#18 Simpson vs. #15 Pitkin
CLASS C
#20 Hackberry vs. #13 Elizabeth
#18 Bienville vs. #15 Reeves
#3 Starks – BYE
