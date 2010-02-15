Girls' HS basketball playoff pairings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Plenty of girls' high school basketball teams in Southwest Louisiana will be playing playoff basketball.

Here is a list of local teams who will have a shot at a state title:

CLASS 5A

#29 Sulphur vs. #4 Denham Springs

CLASS 4A

#21 Woodlawn Shrev. vs. #12 Washington-Marion

#20 DeRidder vs. #13 McDonogh #35

#23 Leesville vs. #10 St. Louis

#31 Wossman vs. #2 Jennings

CLASS 2A

#24 Kinder vs. #9 Iota

#30 Jeanerette vs. #3 South Beauregard

#19 Many vs. #14 East Beauregard

#27 Calvary Bapt. vs. #6 Oakdale

CLASS 1A

#24 White Castle vs. #9 Merryville

#22 Hamilton Christian vs. #11 West St. John

#27 Delhi vs. #6 Oberlin

CLASS B

#32 Centerville vs. #1 Fairview

#25 Midland vs. #8 Bell City

#29 Castor vs. #4 Hathaway

#30 Doyline vs. #3 Lacassine

#22 Singer vs. #11 Rapides

#23 Grand Lake vs. #10 Florien

#18 Simpson vs. #15 Pitkin

CLASS C

#20 Hackberry vs. #13 Elizabeth

#18 Bienville vs. #15 Reeves

#3 Starks – BYE

