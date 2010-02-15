ConocoPhillips oil executive killed in avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Alaska's governor issued condolences today following the death of the top ConocoPhillips oil executive in the state in an avalanche.

The Anchorage Daily News reports police say Jim Bowles, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, is dead and another person is feared dead after the two were swept away while snowmobiling on the Kenai Peninsula. Gov. Sean Parnell says he and his wife, Sandy, were saddened by Bowles' death. Parnell praised Bowles' work in Alaska, including his dedication to making Alaska "a better place for all of us to call home."

Bowles' body was recovered before nightfall on Sunday, but the other man, Alan Gage, couldn't be located before the search was suspended. Gage is a member of the company's capital projects team in Anchorage.

Officials say a skier was killed in an avalanche near Anchorage on Saturday.

