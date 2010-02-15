2010 Mardi Gras Royal Gala

By Adam Hooper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It was not your ordinary royal gala. People celebrated for two reasons, Mardi Gras, and the Saints.

"With Louisiana being number one, with the Saints going all the way, it's like we're number one and so are they," said John Fontenot.

"It's fantastic. It can't get any better than this," said Wayne McClure.

One by one the 2010 Mardi Gras queens took their seat next to the Queen of misrule, and then it was time for the royal court to make their promenade down the middle.

While some krewes where showing off their elaborate costumes, others were in the back getting ready for their big moment in the spotlight.

"I'm feeling awesome. I'm excited. I ready to go out there and show the crowd what our krewe is all about."

Some people have been celebrating, Louisiana style, for years.

"For the last twelve years we just come down and we have a ball down here," said Candy Pottebaum.

Tomorrow is the big day. On Fat Tuesday, the Red Hats take over at 1pm, and for the Krewe of Krewe's parade starts at 5:30.

