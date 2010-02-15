Garrett Hartley visits Lafayette

By Jason Belk - bio | email

LAFAYETTE, LA (KPLC) - New Orleans Saints kicker Garrett Hartley was at the Academy Sports in Lafayette for a free autograph signing.

Hundreds of Saints fans braved today's chilly weather just for a chance to share a few seconds with one of the Saints Super Bowl heroes.

"We've been out here since about 7:30 last night, and it started raining on us and nobody else was out here. So we ran and got in the car and it was soaking wet, so we spent the night in the car and then we got out here about four this morning," said Saints fan Cindy Rushing.

The dedication and loyalty of fans is something that Hartley still finds himself in awe over.

"Really it's just a remarkable thing, it's just them taking their time of their day to come out, and stand out in the weather we have outside, it means a lot. And I just love to be able to give back to the community," said Hartley.

Hartley has had a wild ride since the Super Bowl, and said it's hard to imagine what he was doing just one year ago.

"I was actually probably sitting on my couch playing X-Box with my roommates back in college," said Hartley when asked where he was last year at this time.

It's a safe bet that Hartley has no problem trading in his X-Box controller for a Super Bowl ring.

Copyright 2010 KPLC. All rights reserved.