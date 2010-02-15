Old time Mardi Gras celebrates days gone by - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Old time Mardi Gras celebrates days gone by

By Theresa Schmidt - bio | email

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - For a look at how Mardi Gras was first celebrated, one can travel the back roads of rural Louisiana. 

As the sun peeps over the horizon on Mardi Gras morning, depending on where you are, you can hear the whooping and hollering of revelers in places such as Iowa, Iota, Oberlin and elsewhere.

They have a Mardi Gras celebration unique to their area in Iowa, Louisiana.  It's just down the road from Lake Charles where they keep Mardi Gras tradition alive with a chicken run that for many years featured the late, great Boo Zoo Chavis.  There's plenty of music, dancing, chasin' chickens and a big gumbo and dance by the end of the night.

In Oberlin the Courier de Mardi Gras gets up with the sun.  The Mardi Gras celebration keeps alive a culture and heritage participants say is one of the last traditional Mardi Gras runs left in the state of Louisiana.  Masked revelers ride the back roads of Allen Parish making it difficult if not impossible for the uninitiated to keep up.  But the 35 mysterious men ride into town on a wagon at three in the afternoon, giving all a taste of old time Fat Tuesday.

The Tee Mamou-Iota celebration offers a traditional Mardi Gras chicken run, where parts of the customary celebration are said to date back to ancient European rituals.  The run winds through the back roads of Cajun Country and ends up in Iota where there's entertainment and dancing throughout the day on the main bandstand as well as plenty of food and souvenirs from which to choose to make it a Mardi Gras to remember.

If you know of a celebration you think we should include let us know at news@kplctv.com

Copyright 2009 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    CPSO: Man arrested for attempted murder of a police officer

    Saturday, May 19 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-05-19 21:04:56 GMT
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Donovan Christian Lawrence (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>
    A man has been arrested for attempted murder of a police officer following an altercation on Friday, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. At approximately 7 p.m. on May 18, Donovan Christian Lawrence, 26, was arrested by a CPSO deputy for trespassing at a convenience store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles. Myers says while the deputy was searching Lawrence's property, he located synthetic marijuana. Lawrence began to physically resi...More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly